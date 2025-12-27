Indian-Origin Student Arrested on Arson and Terror Threat Charges

A 22-year-old student of Indian origin, Manojh Sai Lella, has been detained in the United States over accusations of arson and issuing terroristic threats towards his family members, according to law enforcement records.

Lella, who is completing his senior year at the University of Texas at Dallas, was taken into custody by Frisco police on Monday after family members reported a mental health crisis, expressing concerns about fire threats made by him.

He is facing charges which include arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, categorized as a first-degree felony, and a Class A misdemeanour for making terroristic threats against family or household members. Although, the police emphasized that no evidence points to a threat against any place of worship. Bail has been set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)