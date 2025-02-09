Left Menu

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Speaks Out Post-Bail: A Tale of Legal Battles and Fan Affection

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, recently released on bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, publicly expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during his legal challenges. Despite his health issues, the actor reassured his supporters of his commitment to upcoming film projects and anticipated future meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 00:32 IST
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Speaks Out Post-Bail: A Tale of Legal Battles and Fan Affection
Darshan Thoogudeepa
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa broke his silence after being released on bail in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. He conveyed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their steadfast support during challenging times.

Initially arrested in June last year, Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda are among 17 individuals alleged to be involved in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan accused of sending objectionable messages to Gowda. While Darshan had been out on interim bail for health reasons, a high court decision last December granted him full bail.

Expressing regret over not being able to meet his fans on his upcoming birthday due to health constraints, Darshan shared his struggle with a spinal cord issue, which he plans to address surgically. He reassured fans of his dedication to his film commitments and acknowledged his producers for their patience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025