Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Speaks Out Post-Bail: A Tale of Legal Battles and Fan Affection

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa broke his silence after being released on bail in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. He conveyed heartfelt thanks to his fans for their steadfast support during challenging times.

Initially arrested in June last year, Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda are among 17 individuals alleged to be involved in the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan accused of sending objectionable messages to Gowda. While Darshan had been out on interim bail for health reasons, a high court decision last December granted him full bail.

Expressing regret over not being able to meet his fans on his upcoming birthday due to health constraints, Darshan shared his struggle with a spinal cord issue, which he plans to address surgically. He reassured fans of his dedication to his film commitments and acknowledged his producers for their patience.

(With inputs from agencies.)