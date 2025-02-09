Entertainment Buzz: From Super Bowl Anthems to Netflix's F1 Aspirations

Entertainment lovers are in for a treat as the 2025 Super Bowl is set to feature Ledisi singing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' commonly referred to as the Black national anthem. Despite sparking mixed reactions, it marks a continued focus on diversity since its NFL introduction post-George Floyd's tragic death.

In the cinematic realm, Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon faces scrutiny for past controversial remarks, as she steps back from social media to favor her film 'Emilia Perez.' Nominated in 13 Oscar categories, the movie aims to overcome the backlash and win big at the awards.

Theater aficionados can anticipate George Clooney's Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' though the veteran actor admits stage fright. Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix might soon steer into new territory by acquiring the rights for Formula One's U.S. broadcasts, leveraging its 'Drive to Survive' docu-series success.

