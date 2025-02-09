Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Super Bowl Anthems to Netflix's F1 Aspirations

Current entertainment news highlights include Ledisi performing the 'Black national anthem' at the 2025 Super Bowl, George Clooney's Broadway debut, and a prospective Netflix bid for Formula One's U.S. broadcast rights. The musical, cinematic, and theatrical worlds are buzzing with anticipation and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 10:30 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From Super Bowl Anthems to Netflix's F1 Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment lovers are in for a treat as the 2025 Super Bowl is set to feature Ledisi singing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' commonly referred to as the Black national anthem. Despite sparking mixed reactions, it marks a continued focus on diversity since its NFL introduction post-George Floyd's tragic death.

In the cinematic realm, Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon faces scrutiny for past controversial remarks, as she steps back from social media to favor her film 'Emilia Perez.' Nominated in 13 Oscar categories, the movie aims to overcome the backlash and win big at the awards.

Theater aficionados can anticipate George Clooney's Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' though the veteran actor admits stage fright. Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix might soon steer into new territory by acquiring the rights for Formula One's U.S. broadcasts, leveraging its 'Drive to Survive' docu-series success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025