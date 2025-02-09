Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...' Shines Despite DGA Awards Setback

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's debut feature film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' faced stiff competition at the 77th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, losing out to RaMell Ross's 'Nickel Boys' in the prestigious Michael Apted First Time Directorial Feature category.

Despite the DGA setback, Kapadia's film has achieved remarkable accolades on the global stage. The Malayalam-Hindi co-produced work won the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to earn this high distinction.

'All We Imagine...' intricately weaves the story of two Malayali women and their friend in Mumbai, capturing themes of longing and loss. Although it missed out on key awards, including the Critics Choice and Golden Globes, the film has left an indelible mark in the international cinematic landscape.

