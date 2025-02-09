Left Menu

Guardians of the Seas: Indian Navy's Legacy and Future

The Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave emphasized safeguarding India's maritime interests, honoring former naval chiefs. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored commitment to "anytime, anywhere, anyhow" defense ethos. 'Manthan' session explored future warfare strategies. A book about historic navy leadership was also unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold statement, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pledged the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to protect the nation's maritime interests at any cost. His remarks came during the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave, held at the newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan.

The conclave gathered eight former navy chiefs to harness their vast experience in shaping naval strategies for the future. Attendees received an operational update covering policy, technology, and logistics, reaffirming the Navy's dedication to institutional progress.

An insightful session, 'Manthan,' provided a platform for addressing warfare and maritime strategy. Additionally, a new book, 'Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs through Time,' was released, highlighting the achievements of past naval leaders through personal stories and rare photos.

