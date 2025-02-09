Guardians of the Seas: Indian Navy's Legacy and Future

In a bold statement, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pledged the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to protect the nation's maritime interests at any cost. His remarks came during the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave, held at the newly inaugurated Nausena Bhawan.

The conclave gathered eight former navy chiefs to harness their vast experience in shaping naval strategies for the future. Attendees received an operational update covering policy, technology, and logistics, reaffirming the Navy's dedication to institutional progress.

An insightful session, 'Manthan,' provided a platform for addressing warfare and maritime strategy. Additionally, a new book, 'Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs through Time,' was released, highlighting the achievements of past naval leaders through personal stories and rare photos.

