Beef Biryani Blunder Sparks Social Media Controversy
A notice at Aligarh Muslim University's hostel sparked controversy for listing beef biryani for lunch. An uproar followed, leading to a clarification by the administration, which called it a 'typing error.' Actions were taken against two students involved in issuing the unauthorized notice.
A notice posted at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in Aligarh Muslim University, announcing beef biryani will be served instead of chicken, has caused a significant stir on social media.
The notice, attributed to two so-called 'authorized' individuals, quickly garnered negative attention, prompting the university's administration to address the situation. They clarified the menu change was a 'typing error' and have taken disciplinary action.
As tensions escalated, the administration distanced itself from the incident, describing it as an 'unintentional mistake' and withdrawing the notice due to a lack of official signatures, questioning its authenticity. A show-cause notice was issued to the students involved for verification.
