Beef Biryani Blunder Sparks Social Media Controversy

A notice at Aligarh Muslim University's hostel sparked controversy for listing beef biryani for lunch. An uproar followed, leading to a clarification by the administration, which called it a 'typing error.' Actions were taken against two students involved in issuing the unauthorized notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A notice posted at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in Aligarh Muslim University, announcing beef biryani will be served instead of chicken, has caused a significant stir on social media.

The notice, attributed to two so-called 'authorized' individuals, quickly garnered negative attention, prompting the university's administration to address the situation. They clarified the menu change was a 'typing error' and have taken disciplinary action.

As tensions escalated, the administration distanced itself from the incident, describing it as an 'unintentional mistake' and withdrawing the notice due to a lack of official signatures, questioning its authenticity. A show-cause notice was issued to the students involved for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

