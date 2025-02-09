Beef Biryani Blunder Sparks Social Media Controversy

A notice posted at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in Aligarh Muslim University, announcing beef biryani will be served instead of chicken, has caused a significant stir on social media.

The notice, attributed to two so-called 'authorized' individuals, quickly garnered negative attention, prompting the university's administration to address the situation. They clarified the menu change was a 'typing error' and have taken disciplinary action.

As tensions escalated, the administration distanced itself from the incident, describing it as an 'unintentional mistake' and withdrawing the notice due to a lack of official signatures, questioning its authenticity. A show-cause notice was issued to the students involved for verification.

