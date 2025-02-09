Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. She will take a holy dip at the Sangam, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This visit highlights the cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela and the President's participation in this historic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:11 IST
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a spiritual journey as she attends the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed that the President will take a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence renowned for its spiritual significance.

This visit underscores the continued cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh Mela in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

