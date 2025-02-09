President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. She will take a holy dip at the Sangam, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This visit highlights the cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela and the President's participation in this historic event.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a spiritual journey as she attends the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed that the President will take a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence renowned for its spiritual significance.
This visit underscores the continued cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh Mela in Indian society.
