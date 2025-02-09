President Murmu's Spiritual Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a spiritual journey as she attends the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has confirmed that the President will take a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence renowned for its spiritual significance.

This visit underscores the continued cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh Mela in Indian society.

