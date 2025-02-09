Aero India 2025 Takes Flight with Army and Air Chiefs in LCA Tejas

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, launched Aero India-2025 in grand style by piloting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on Sunday.

Setting the stage for the biannual event, which officially begins on Monday and will continue through February 14, their performance captured the attention of onlookers and media alike.

After successfully completing the sortie, General Dwivedi expressed the experience as a pivotal life moment, noting his admiration for Air Chief Marshal Singh, and even joking he might have chosen the Indian Air Force instead of the army.

(With inputs from agencies.)