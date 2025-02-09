WAVES: India's Ascent as a Global Entertainment Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has garnered praise from prominent film producer Ekta Kapoor. Excited to contribute, Kapoor lauded the initiative aimed at making India a global entertainment hub.

Scheduled from May 1-4 in Mumbai, WAVES will unite media leaders, entertainment icons, and creative minds worldwide. Kapoor and an array of film celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, participated in a virtual advisory board meeting presided over by the Prime Minister.

Anil Kapoor expressed his recognition as part of WAVES' advisory board, while Kher anticipated India's rise as the 'Davos of entertainment' through this initiative. With the government's positioning, WAVES is set to elevate India's entertainment industry to unprecedented heights globally.

