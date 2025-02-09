Entertainment Buzz: Super Bowl Anthem by Ledisi, Karla Gascon’s Silence, Clooney's Broadway Nerves, and Barry Humphries’ Auction

Entertainment headlines reveal exciting events and controversies this week.

Singer Ledisi will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' at the Super Bowl 2025, continuing a tradition since 2020, despite conservative backlash. Meanwhile, Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon has chosen silence following resurfaced controversial social media posts that affected her Oscar nomination odds.

George Clooney gears up for his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' with admitted nerves, a first since 1986. Additionally, Barry Humphries' personal items related to his iconic Dame Edna character are set for auction, capturing the interest of fans worldwide.

