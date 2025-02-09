Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Super Bowl Anthem by Ledisi, Karla Gascon’s Silence, Clooney's Broadway Nerves, and Barry Humphries’ Auction

This entertainment news brief covers Ledisi's performance of the Black national anthem at Super Bowl 2025, Karla Sofia Gascon's decision to stay silent for her film 'Emilia Perez' amid controversy, George Clooney’s nerves before his Broadway debut, and Barry Humphries' personal collection heading to auction.

Entertainment headlines reveal exciting events and controversies this week.

Singer Ledisi will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' at the Super Bowl 2025, continuing a tradition since 2020, despite conservative backlash. Meanwhile, Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon has chosen silence following resurfaced controversial social media posts that affected her Oscar nomination odds.

George Clooney gears up for his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' with admitted nerves, a first since 1986. Additionally, Barry Humphries' personal items related to his iconic Dame Edna character are set for auction, capturing the interest of fans worldwide.

