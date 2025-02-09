Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Gig Faces Police Interruption

British musician Ed Sheeran's street performance in Bengaluru was halted by police due to lack of permission. Despite claiming they had approval, Sheeran's gig was cut short, drawing mixed social media reactions. The incident highlights the importance of adhering to local regulations for public performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:42 IST
Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Gig Faces Police Interruption
performance

Bengaluru police stopped British musician Ed Sheeran's live street performance, lacking official permission. Sheeran asserted they had prior clearance, saying the event was pre-planned rather than impromptu.

The Grammy winner was interrupted during his popular track ''Shape of You'' in Church Street, known for its vibrant nightlife. Authorities received complaints of public disturbance, leading them to shut down the event.

While fans were disappointed, Bengaluru authorities and local political figures emphasized the need for all performers to comply with local regulations, regardless of their global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025