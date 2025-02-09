Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Gig Faces Police Interruption

Bengaluru police stopped British musician Ed Sheeran's live street performance, lacking official permission. Sheeran asserted they had prior clearance, saying the event was pre-planned rather than impromptu.

The Grammy winner was interrupted during his popular track ''Shape of You'' in Church Street, known for its vibrant nightlife. Authorities received complaints of public disturbance, leading them to shut down the event.

While fans were disappointed, Bengaluru authorities and local political figures emphasized the need for all performers to comply with local regulations, regardless of their global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)