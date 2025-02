AI's Role in Filmmaking Faces Oscar Scrutiny

The integration of artificial intelligence in filmmaking is accelerating, with Oscar-nominated movies now tasked to disclose AI usage details. This comes amidst mounting controversies surrounding films like 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez'.

Variety reports that the Academy will soon require filmmakers to explicitly mention AI-assisted changes, amid concerns of fairness in the industry. Presently, AI disclosure is optional, but the Academy's SciTech Council is developing mandatory language for the 2026 Oscars rules.

'The Brutalist' director Brady Corbet addresses the backlash by clarifying limited AI usage and traditional preparatory methods. Concurrently, 'Emilia Perez' utilized AI for voice cloning, as confirmed by the director. This trend is also seen in contenders like 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Dune: Part 2'.

