Aviary Marvel: Tamil Nadu's New Bird Paradise Opens

Tamil Nadu has unveiled a vibrant new birds park, courtesy of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Kambarasampettai. This project, valued at an impressive Rs 18.63 crore, was inaugurated on Sunday.

The park spans over 4.02 acres and offers a striking habitat for hundreds of birds, designed around the ancient landscapes of Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, and Palai. Adding to its charm are a '7 D' mini theatre and a koi fish pond, according to an official statement.

Initiated under the Namakku Naame Thittam, the project aims to boost community involvement in infrastructure development. Key figures, including Ministers K N Nehru, S Regupathy, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, attended the event, marking a significant moment for public engagement in community projects.

