Aviary Marvel: Tamil Nadu's New Bird Paradise Opens

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a new birds park in Kambarasampettai. The park, costing Rs 18.63 crore, covers 4.02 acres and features various themed landscapes and attractions, aiming to enhance public participation in infrastructure through the Namakku Naame Thittam initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:51 IST
Tamil Nadu has unveiled a vibrant new birds park, courtesy of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Kambarasampettai. This project, valued at an impressive Rs 18.63 crore, was inaugurated on Sunday.

The park spans over 4.02 acres and offers a striking habitat for hundreds of birds, designed around the ancient landscapes of Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, and Palai. Adding to its charm are a '7 D' mini theatre and a koi fish pond, according to an official statement.

Initiated under the Namakku Naame Thittam, the project aims to boost community involvement in infrastructure development. Key figures, including Ministers K N Nehru, S Regupathy, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, attended the event, marking a significant moment for public engagement in community projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

