Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Tirupati Laddu Scandal

A CBI-led special investigation team has detained four individuals over allegations of adulterating the renowned Tirupati laddus. This investigation follows claims of using animal fat in the laddus, a charge that has sparked political controversy, and is overseen by a Supreme Court directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:25 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Tirupati Laddu Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special investigation team has arrested four people connected with the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, a revered offering at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The suspects, identified as Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain, Apoorva Chawda, and Raju Rajasekharan, were apprehended following an investigation ordered by the Supreme Court last year. Allegations included the use of animal fat in the sacred prasad.

The probe, overseen by the CBI director and involving state and national agencies, was ignited by claims from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the previous regime of malpractice, further fueling political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025