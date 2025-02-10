CBI Cracks Down on Tirupati Laddu Scandal
A CBI-led special investigation team has detained four individuals over allegations of adulterating the renowned Tirupati laddus. This investigation follows claims of using animal fat in the laddus, a charge that has sparked political controversy, and is overseen by a Supreme Court directive.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special investigation team has arrested four people connected with the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, a revered offering at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.
The suspects, identified as Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain, Apoorva Chawda, and Raju Rajasekharan, were apprehended following an investigation ordered by the Supreme Court last year. Allegations included the use of animal fat in the sacred prasad.
The probe, overseen by the CBI director and involving state and national agencies, was ignited by claims from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the previous regime of malpractice, further fueling political tensions.
