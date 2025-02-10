Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Busk Halted: Police and Performer Clash Over Permissions

Ed Sheeran's spontaneous street performance in Bengaluru was cut short by police despite his claims of having prior permission. The incident ignited online debate, with police citing crowd concerns for halting the performance. Sheeran clarified on Instagram that the busking was planned, ahead of his India tour shows.

Ed Sheeran (Photo/Instagram/@teddysphotos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's impromptu performance on Bengaluru's Church Street was unexpectedly stopped by local police, fueling extensive online discussions. The renowned musician, amid his India tour, later stated that his team had secured the necessary permissions for the act.

The interruption occurred as Sheeran launched into his hit song 'Shape of You'. However, video footage circulating online captures the swift police intervention that led to the cables being cut, ending the performance prematurely.

Addressing the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekar T Tekkannanavar elaborated on the decision, stating that the request from event organizers for a street performance was denied due to potential crowd issues on Church Street. Consequently, Sheeran was asked to vacate the location.

Reacting to the incident, Sheeran took to Instagram, where he reiterated the permissions his team had arranged, reassuring fans of the planned nature of the performance.

"We had permission to busk, by the way," Sheeran posted, highlighting the premeditated effort behind choosing the spot. He continued his India tour with performances lined up in Delhi and Shillong, following successful shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Notably, Ed Sheeran's Chennai concert featured an unexpected collaboration with celebrated composer AR Rahman, as they delivered a spirited rendition of 'Urvashi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

