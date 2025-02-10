President Murmu's Sacred Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela
President Droupadi Murmu visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. She offered traditional prayers to River Ganga and the Sun. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she learned about the river confluences and fed grains to migratory birds. Maha Kumbh attracts global devotees, continuing until February 26.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday embarked on a spiritual journey by visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela, where she participated in a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam.
Following the sacred bath, the president performed rituals, offering a coconut to the River Ganga and prayers to the Sun deity. She was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who explained the confluence of the rivers Yamuna and Ganga.
During her visit, President Murmu also fed grains to migratory Siberian birds. The Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive spiritual and cultural event attracting people globally, commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26.
