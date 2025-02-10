Left Menu

Spiritual Odyssey: Record Crowds Throng Maha Kumbh and Beyond

Millions of devotees participate in the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam, with many proceeding to Kashi and Ayodhya. Authorities manage significant crowds, implementing traffic restrictions and monitoring with CCTV and drones. Special arrangements ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience amid record-breaking footfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:46 IST
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unparalleled show of devotion, millions are congregating at the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip at the Sangam, subsequently journeying to Kashi and Ayodhya. Authorities say an average of 1.44 crore devotees partake daily in this sacred ritual.

Despite logistical challenges, devotees remain undaunted. Authorities have closed Prayagraj railway station temporarily to manage the flow of pilgrims and congestion. Meanwhile, Varanasi and Ayodhya report soaring visitor numbers, with traffic diversions implemented to alleviate gridlock.

Enhanced security measures, such as CCTV surveillance and drones, ensure safety, while additional staff and healthcare services aid a seamless experience for visitors. The spiritual fervor of the Maha Kumbh marks a historic moment with unparalleled turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

