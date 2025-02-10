Reviving Cricket Commentary: Calls for Airwaves Revolution

Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque has sounded the alarm over the decline of cricket commentary on Akashvani, urging that measures be taken to rekindle its former glory. During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he suggested forming a new team of esteemed commentators, ideally captained by Harsha Bhogle, to reinstate its appeal.

Haque pointed out that the traditional charm of radio cricket commentary is being stifled as the BCCI and channels do not issue radio rights to Akashvani, compounded by the broadcaster's lack of funds to deploy commentators at match venues. Furthermore, he highlighted the limited radio broadcast options, available mainly on FM radio or via apps, rather than on medium wave.

To counter these challenges, Haque proposed the creation of dedicated commentary channels for each language, emphasizing that pairing Hindi and English commentators leads to subpar radio commentary. He advocates for a strategic effort to harness Akashvani's wide reach, aiming for top-tier cricket commentary that can capture larger audiences nationwide.

