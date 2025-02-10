Left Menu

Reviving Cricket Commentary: Calls for Airwaves Revolution

Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque has expressed concern over the dwindling appeal of cricket commentary on All India Radio. He suggests forming a new team of top commentators, led by Harsha Bhogle, to rejuvenate this tradition and increase audience engagement, while creating dedicated channels for various languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:38 IST
Reviving Cricket Commentary: Calls for Airwaves Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque has sounded the alarm over the decline of cricket commentary on Akashvani, urging that measures be taken to rekindle its former glory. During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he suggested forming a new team of esteemed commentators, ideally captained by Harsha Bhogle, to reinstate its appeal.

Haque pointed out that the traditional charm of radio cricket commentary is being stifled as the BCCI and channels do not issue radio rights to Akashvani, compounded by the broadcaster's lack of funds to deploy commentators at match venues. Furthermore, he highlighted the limited radio broadcast options, available mainly on FM radio or via apps, rather than on medium wave.

To counter these challenges, Haque proposed the creation of dedicated commentary channels for each language, emphasizing that pairing Hindi and English commentators leads to subpar radio commentary. He advocates for a strategic effort to harness Akashvani's wide reach, aiming for top-tier cricket commentary that can capture larger audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025