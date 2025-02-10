Controversy Erupts Over 'India's Got Latent' Show

A BJP official has filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the makers, judges, and participants of a YouTube reality comedy show, citing concerns over abusive language and vulgar content, according to an official statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam confirmed that an inquiry into the complaint is currently underway, though no formal case has been registered at this time.

Prominent social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who faced backlash for inappropriate comments on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show, has since apologized. The complaint lodged by Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey includes a video as evidence, urging action against those promoting content detrimental to Indian cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)