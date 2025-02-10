Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar Shines at Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar made history by headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a stunning performance alongside Serena Williams. The Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs, winning their second title. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP for his remarkable contribution to the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:15 IST
Kendrick Lamar Shines at Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Kendrick Lamar (Photo/instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic moment for the Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar took center stage in New Orleans as the first solo rapper to headline the halftime performance. Marking a departure from his previous ensemble act alongside hip-hop legends, Lamar delivered an electrifying show that featured notable guest Serena Williams and eye-catching choreography with dancers adorned in red, white, and blue.

The energy of the performance was matched by an equally thrilling game, where the Philadelphia Eagles claimed victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles thwarted the Chiefs' bid to make history with a third consecutive Super Bowl win, instead securing their own second championship title since 2017. A formidable defense held the Chiefs to a mere 23 yards during the first half, establishing a commanding lead that ultimately resulted in an 18-point triumph.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to victory, demonstrating exceptional skill and earning the Super Bowl MVP award. His performance, highlighted by over 221 passing yards and three touchdowns, was a fitting conclusion to a redemption arc commemorated by his wallpaper reminder of past defeat. Coach Nick Sirianni praised the collective effort of the team, emphasizing their focus on victory over public opinion. The triumph was celebrated with the Lombardi Trophy, symbolizing their ultimate success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025