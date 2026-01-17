Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Syrian Army and SDF in Flared Conflict over Northern Territories

Syrian troops advanced into northern territories following the agreed Kurdish withdrawal. Clashes arose as both sides accused each other of violating the arrangement. With local Arab residents welcoming Syrian forces, the escalating conflict highlights deep-seated divisions, despite previous diplomatic talks aimed at integrating Kurdish-ruled areas into state governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:29 IST
In northern Syria, tensions have escalated as Syrian army troops advanced into Kurdish-held territories on Saturday, despite an agreed withdrawal by Kurdish fighters. Clashes erupted when the army pushed further than planned, according to local sources and Kurdish authorities.

For weeks, Syrian forces had been building up around key villages near the strategic Euphrates River, urging the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to withdraw, which they did early Saturday. Despite this, the continued advance of Syrian troops sparked accusations from both sides of treaty violations, with reports of skirmishes in several towns and crucial oil fields.

This surge in violence occurs against a backdrop of complicated political dialogues between President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government and Kurdish authorities, as the former pushes for national unification after over a decade of civil war. Local Arab populations have largely supported the army's return, celebrating their deployment after significant upheaval.

