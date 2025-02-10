Left Menu

President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu immersed herself in the spiritual essence of India's Maha Kumbh by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Emphasizing the event's cultural significance, she offered prayers and interacted with local religious sites, highlighting the unity and spirituality represented by this grand gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:13 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, beginning with a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This sacred event symbolizes India's rich cultural heritage and draws millions in a celebration of faith and unity.

Murmu, accompanied by her family, participated in traditional rituals like the 'Dugdhabhishek' and 'aarti' at the Sangam. She offered prayers to the Ganga river and the Sun, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection of the Maha Kumbh. The president shared her experiences on social media, underscoring the event's message of unity and spirituality.

The visit also included stops at iconic sites such as the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman temple, where Murmu prayed for national prosperity. A highlight was her tour of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, showcasing the fusion of tradition and technology in enhancing the Kumbh experience for global devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025