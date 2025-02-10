President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, beginning with a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This sacred event symbolizes India's rich cultural heritage and draws millions in a celebration of faith and unity.

Murmu, accompanied by her family, participated in traditional rituals like the 'Dugdhabhishek' and 'aarti' at the Sangam. She offered prayers to the Ganga river and the Sun, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection of the Maha Kumbh. The president shared her experiences on social media, underscoring the event's message of unity and spirituality.

The visit also included stops at iconic sites such as the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman temple, where Murmu prayed for national prosperity. A highlight was her tour of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, showcasing the fusion of tradition and technology in enhancing the Kumbh experience for global devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)