Left Menu

A Timeless Journey: DDLJ and British Railways Unite for Cultural Milestone

British Railway collaborates with Yash Raj Films to celebrate 30 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and the 200th anniversary of England’s modern railway. The 'Railway 200' campaign features 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical', directed by Aditya Chopra, showcasing at Manchester Opera House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:17 IST
A Timeless Journey: DDLJ and British Railways Unite for Cultural Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The British Railway is stepping into the spotlight alongside Yash Raj Films for a unique UK-India cultural event, marking two significant milestones — 30 years of the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 200 years since the inception of England's modern railway system.

As part of the 'Railway 200' campaign, the duo will present 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical', directed by Aditya Chopra. This musical adaptation celebrates the iconic 1995 film, with notable scenes shot in the UK, including the unforgettable moment at King's Cross Railway Station. The musical will premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29, running through June 21.

Highlighting the romanticism of train travel, this collaboration coincides with Valentine's Day festivities. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, expressed excitement about bringing this story with global appeal to the UK stage, enriched with a new original score featuring English songs and a talented creative team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025