A Timeless Journey: DDLJ and British Railways Unite for Cultural Milestone

The British Railway is stepping into the spotlight alongside Yash Raj Films for a unique UK-India cultural event, marking two significant milestones — 30 years of the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 200 years since the inception of England's modern railway system.

As part of the 'Railway 200' campaign, the duo will present 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical', directed by Aditya Chopra. This musical adaptation celebrates the iconic 1995 film, with notable scenes shot in the UK, including the unforgettable moment at King's Cross Railway Station. The musical will premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29, running through June 21.

Highlighting the romanticism of train travel, this collaboration coincides with Valentine's Day festivities. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, expressed excitement about bringing this story with global appeal to the UK stage, enriched with a new original score featuring English songs and a talented creative team.

