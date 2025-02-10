Mamta Kulkarni Steps Down as Mahamandaleshwar Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Mamta Kulkarni, who embraced spiritual life after years in the film industry, has stepped down from her role as Mahamandaleshwar. Her resignation follows a spate of objections from within the Kinnar Akhara, which she joined after a solemn ritual marking her deep commitment to spirituality.

Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of Kinnar Akhara confirmed the news to PTI, highlighting the community's unease with Kulkarni's recent appointment. Kulkarni, known as Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nand Giri in religious circles, expressed her feelings in a video message, detailing her arduous spiritual journey and the challenges she faced.

Kulkarni's decision emerges just weeks after her consecration, during which she performed 'Pind Daan' at the Maha Kumbh. The Kinnar Akhara, rooted in eunuch traditions and under the aegis of Juna Akhara, reportedly witnessed internal disagreements over Kulkarni's elevation, emphasizing the complexities of navigating religious hierarchies.

(With inputs from agencies.)