Angelina Jolie's 'Couture' Set For European Film Market Showcase

Angelina Jolie's latest film, the fashion drama 'Couture,' is making its way to the European Film Market following the completion of its production in Paris, according to Variety.

Set against the backdrop of Fashion Week, 'Couture' weaves the stories of three women navigating personal and world issues: American director Maxine Walker, portrayed by Jolie; South Sudanese model Ada, played by newcomer Anyier Anei; and French makeup artist Angele, played by Ella Rumpf.

The film features Louis Garrel and has strong backing with UTA Independent Film Group managing North American rights and HanWay Films handling international affairs. Distribution in France is managed by Pathe, noted for its successful collaboration with Winocour on 'Revoir Paris.' Angelina Jolie, alongside producers Charles Gillibert, Zhang Xin, and William Horberg, leads the production, supported by executive producer Bob Xu and financial aid from various French institutions.

