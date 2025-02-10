Preserving Marathi Cinema: Kolhapur's New Grand Museum

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has unveiled plans to establish a grand museum dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Marathi cinema in Kolhapur Film City. The minister emphasized the museum's significance in safeguarding invaluable memorabilia from the cinema's golden era.

Speaking at a ministry meeting with the Kolhapur Film City Corporation's board, Shelar revealed that the museum will house a collection of old films, posters, cameras, costumes, and scripts. The initiative seeks to educate both older and younger generations about the vibrant history of Marathi cinema.

Shelar also proposed appointing architects with film industry expertise for the project and suggested collaboration with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for these roles. His vision includes promoting cultural tourism through short documentary films shared via social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)