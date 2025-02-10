Left Menu

Preserving Marathi Cinema: Kolhapur's New Grand Museum

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced plans to open a grand museum in Kolhapur Film City. The museum will conserve Marathi cinema heritage with memorabilia and documents. It aims to educate generations on Marathi cinema's legacy and enhance cultural tourism through short documentaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:39 IST
Preserving Marathi Cinema: Kolhapur's New Grand Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has unveiled plans to establish a grand museum dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Marathi cinema in Kolhapur Film City. The minister emphasized the museum's significance in safeguarding invaluable memorabilia from the cinema's golden era.

Speaking at a ministry meeting with the Kolhapur Film City Corporation's board, Shelar revealed that the museum will house a collection of old films, posters, cameras, costumes, and scripts. The initiative seeks to educate both older and younger generations about the vibrant history of Marathi cinema.

Shelar also proposed appointing architects with film industry expertise for the project and suggested collaboration with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for these roles. His vision includes promoting cultural tourism through short documentary films shared via social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI become self-aware? New study explores the boundaries of consciousness

The AI breakthrough that could redefine cardiovascular disease treatment

France’s digital health revolution: Ethics, innovation, and policy in action

AI-powered stroke prediction: A game-changer for early diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025