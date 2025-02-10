Lady Gaga Stirs Emotions with Unannounced Super Bowl Tribute

In an unexpected appearance, Lady Gaga captivated viewers with a heartfelt tribute during the 2025 Super Bowl. The iconic singer honored victims of recent American tragedies, including the New Orleans terror attack, Los Angeles wildfires, and deadly aircraft incidents in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in a pre-recorded segment broadcast during the pre-game show, according to People.

Esteemed commentators Michael Strahan and Tom Brady introduced Gaga's performance, emphasizing the resilience and unity of the nation in the face of adversity. Strahan, 53, noted the determination of New Orleans, while Brady, 47, highlighted the country's response to tragedy. Gaga poignantly performed her 2022 power ballad, 'Hold My Hand,' from the film Top Gun: Maverick.

During a commercial interlude, Gaga debuted the music video for her latest single, 'Abracadabra.' The performance, characterized by black, white, and red visuals, featured the pop star surrounded by 40 dynamic backup dancers, as reported by People. 'Abracadabra' is part of her much-anticipated seventh album, 'Mayhem,' which includes singles 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile.' Gaga expressed that the album represents her return to the pop music beloved by her earliest fans.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles clashed on the field at the 2025 Super Bowl, reported People. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)