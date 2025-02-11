Left Menu

Kalpvas: A Sacred Journey at Maha Kumbh

Kalpvas, a significant tradition of the Maha Kumbh, involves residing near a sacred river for spiritual purification. This year, over 10 lakh devotees participated in this month-long practice of fasting and self-restraint, which will conclude with a holy dip at the Sangam on Maghi Purnima.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST
The tradition of Kalpvas, deeply rooted in the Maha Kumbh festivities, is set to conclude on Maghi Purnima, drawing thousands of devotees to the sacred Sangam for a ritualistic dip. This spiritual exercise underscores self-discipline, introspection, and purification, attracting believers from across the nation.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government's statement, over 10 lakh devotees observed Kalpvas this year, highlighting the event's massive religious appeal. The practice, spanning from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, involved fasting and Satsang—communal prayer sessions—at the revered Triveni Sangam.

On the concluding day, participants will break their month-long fast through the holy act of immersion at the confluence, which marks the 12-year culmination cycle of performing Kalpvas during the Maha Kumbh, further emphasizing its spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

