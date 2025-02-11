Left Menu

Podcast Controversy: B Praak Cancels Ranveer Allahbadia Appearance

Singer B Praak cancelled his appearance on influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast following backlash over Allahbadia's controversial remark on a reality show. Allahbadia apologized, but the comment offended many, leading to a police complaint and involvement of national bodies. The incident raises questions on freedom of speech limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:49 IST
Podcast Controversy: B Praak Cancels Ranveer Allahbadia Appearance
B Praak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Singer B Praak has publicly criticized influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for comments deemed offensive, leading him to cancel an appearance on Allahbadia's podcast. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's statement on comic Samay Raina's reality show ''India's Got Latent'' emerged, sparking online uproar.

Calls for action resonated from various quarters, with Allahbadia facing a police complaint and attention from organizations like the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women. Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps online, apologized for his ''lapse in judgement,'' urging the segment's removal.

Famed for his podcast ''The Ranveer Show,'' Allahbadia's comments have stirred debates on cultural values and the boundaries of comedic expression. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reminded the public about the limits of free speech, while the All Indian Cine Workers Association condemned the remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025