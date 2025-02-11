Podcast Controversy: B Praak Cancels Ranveer Allahbadia Appearance

Singer B Praak has publicly criticized influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for comments deemed offensive, leading him to cancel an appearance on Allahbadia's podcast. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's statement on comic Samay Raina's reality show ''India's Got Latent'' emerged, sparking online uproar.

Calls for action resonated from various quarters, with Allahbadia facing a police complaint and attention from organizations like the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women. Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps online, apologized for his ''lapse in judgement,'' urging the segment's removal.

Famed for his podcast ''The Ranveer Show,'' Allahbadia's comments have stirred debates on cultural values and the boundaries of comedic expression. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reminded the public about the limits of free speech, while the All Indian Cine Workers Association condemned the remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)