Trial Unfolds: Stabbing Incident on New York Stage

The trial regarding the vicious knife attack on famed author Salman Rushdie continues, with Hadi Matar standing accused of attempted murder and assault. Witnesses from the scene, where Rushdie was set to speak in August 2022, provided testimony on Monday.

Rushdie, known for his novel 'The Satanic Verses', was left with one blinded eye following the attack, for which Matar has pleaded not guilty. The author is expected to testify, sharing his harrowing experience. Despite the severity, the trial deliberately avoids discussing motives tied to a past fatwa.

Prosecutors highlighted video evidence capturing Matar's unprovoked attack, asserting that identity isn't disputed. However, the defense argues that the legal complexities are broader, urging jurors to consider more than the grim events captured on film.

