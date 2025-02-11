Oscar Nominations 2025: Best Picture and Key Category Nominees Unveiled

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards, heightening anticipation for the Oscars ceremony. The list highlights producers in the Best Picture category and other significant areas.

Competing for Best Picture are notable figures such as Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, DJ Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet for 'The Brutalist' by A24. Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard are recognized for Netflix's 'Emilia Perez', while Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira are acknowledged for Sony Pictures Classics' 'I'm Still Here'. Other nominations include Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes for 'Nickel Boys', a joint production by Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios, as well as Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner for Mubi's 'The Substance', according to Deadline. The Academy also announced nominees for the Best Animated Feature category.

For the animated feature 'Flow' (Sideshow/Janus Films), the producers Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman have been nominated. In addition, the animated film 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' (Netflix) lists Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek as its nominated producers, as reported by Deadline.

Acknowledgment for Best Documentary Feature goes to Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn for 'Sugarcane'. Academy rules stipulate that for a producer to be eligible for an Oscar nomination in Best Picture, they must be eligible for the Producers Guild of America's award or successfully appeal any PGA refusal of eligibility.

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast by ABC on March 2 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET and streamed on Hulu. Indian audiences can watch it via Star Movies and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am IST. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)