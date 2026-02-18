Left Menu

Court Acquits Accused: Doubts Over Witness Testimonies in Flower Vendor’s Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted Rahul Kumar, accused of murdering a flower vendor, due to insufficient evidence. The prosecution failed to establish a conclusive chain of events, and discrepancies in witness testimonies further weakened the case. Kumar maintained he was framed, citing motives involving another witness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:12 IST
Court Acquits Accused: Doubts Over Witness Testimonies in Flower Vendor’s Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted a man charged with the 2017 murder of an 18-year-old flower vendor in Paschim Vihar, citing insufficient evidence. The Additional Sessions Judge, Pooja Talwar, ruled in favor of Rahul Kumar, who was charged under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court pointed out that the prosecution struggled to establish an unbroken chain of circumstances affirming Kumar's involvement in the crime. Discrepancies in key witness testimonies further undermined the prosecution's arguments, leading to doubts regarding the authenticity of the evidence collected.

Kumar argued he was wrongfully accused at the behest of a prosecution witness. Witnesses attested to a friendly relationship between Kumar and the victim, further casting doubt on the prosecution's case. The court's ruling emphasized the lack of substantial evidence required to convict the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026