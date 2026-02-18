Court Acquits Accused: Doubts Over Witness Testimonies in Flower Vendor’s Murder Case

A Delhi court has acquitted a man charged with the 2017 murder of an 18-year-old flower vendor in Paschim Vihar, citing insufficient evidence. The Additional Sessions Judge, Pooja Talwar, ruled in favor of Rahul Kumar, who was charged under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court pointed out that the prosecution struggled to establish an unbroken chain of circumstances affirming Kumar's involvement in the crime. Discrepancies in key witness testimonies further undermined the prosecution's arguments, leading to doubts regarding the authenticity of the evidence collected.

Kumar argued he was wrongfully accused at the behest of a prosecution witness. Witnesses attested to a friendly relationship between Kumar and the victim, further casting doubt on the prosecution's case. The court's ruling emphasized the lack of substantial evidence required to convict the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)