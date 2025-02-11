Left Menu

R Vaishali's Chess Odyssey: Setting Sights Higher

Indian chess Grandmaster R Vaishali, 23, aims for consistent performances and a spot in the Candidates Tournament, building on a stellar year including a Grandmaster title, gold at the Chess Olympiad, and bronze at the World Blitz Championship. She views challenges as learning experiences and seeks to improve.

Updated: 11-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:14 IST
Indian chess sensation R Vaishali is making waves in the chess world with her indomitable spirit and ambitious goals. This year, she is focused on consistency and securing a place in the coveted Candidates Tournament.

Recently crowned a Grandmaster, Vaishali, only the third Indian woman to attain this title, played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the Chess Olympiad and earned a bronze at the World Blitz Championship. 'My goal is consistent performance and candidacy qualification,' she confidently shared.

Despite some setbacks, Vaishali remains undeterred, viewing them as learning opportunities. Her recent ninth-place finish at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament motivates her to maintain her upward trajectory, as she prepares for upcoming challenges, including the Norway Chess Women tournament.

