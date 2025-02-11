Vibrant Celebrations of Thaipoosam Across Tamil Nadu

Thaipoosam, a festival observed with fervor in Tamil Nadu, witnessed a grand turnout of devotees honoring Lord Muruga through various traditional practices on Tuesday. The celebrations encompassed singing devotional songs, carrying the Kavadi, and performing other acts of devotion at several temples across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public, wishing the divine grace of Lord Muruga upon everyone. He emphasized the festival's significance in guiding with strength and prosperity and prayed for peace and positivity. Governor RN Ravi highlighted Lord Murugan's victory over evil as a key theme of the celebration.

Major temples, like Thirupparankundram in Madurai, saw massive gatherings, with people participating in devotional practices like carrying milk pots and piercing Alagu. Other temples, including Vadapalani and Tirupporur, also experienced significant attendance. The next Thaipoosam, a government holiday, will fall on February 11, 2025.

