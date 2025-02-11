Left Menu

Record-Breaking Super Bowl, Ed Sheeran's India Show Stopped, and Lamar's Electrifying Performance

The Super Bowl drew a record 126 million U.S. viewers, Ed Sheeran's street performance in India was halted by police, and Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful performance at the Super Bowl, thrilling audiences globally with his Grammy-winning track.

Updated: 11-02-2025 18:29 IST
In a record-setting event, 126 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl, broadcaster Fox Sports reported. This massive viewership included audiences from various platforms like Fox broadcast network, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Tubi, and NFL digital properties.

British singer Ed Sheeran's impromptu street concert in Bengaluru, India was cut short by police on Sunday, causing outrage among fans. Sheeran, dressed casually, sang and played his guitar on a sidewalk before his scheduled night concert, but expressed his apology to fans for the interruption.

During a dramatic court session, witnesses recounted the sudden knife attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. Prosecutors described how the alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, targeted Rushdie at a lecture about protecting writers from harm, brutally stabbing the novelist more than a dozen times.

