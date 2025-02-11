Uttarakhand's Revival: Sanskrit Villages Leading a Cultural Renaissance
The Uttarakhand government has designated Adarsh Sanskrit Villages across 13 districts to promote the Sanskrit language and Indian philosophy. This initiative will engage local residents, particularly women and children, in learning and conversing in Sanskrit, aiming to revive the language's ancient prestige and foster cultural harmony.
The Uttarakhand government has taken a significant step to preserve India's ancient linguistic heritage by declaring one Adarsh Sanskrit Village in each of the state's 13 districts. This initiative aims to promote the Sanskrit language, which is recognized as the second official language of the state.
Sanskrit Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat emphasized that these villages will serve as centers for connecting the younger generation with Indian philosophical and knowledge traditions. Residents will receive training from specially appointed instructors to use Sanskrit in daily conversations and participate in religious and cultural rituals.
Particular focus will be on engaging women and children from Scheduled Castes and Tribes in learning and reciting Sanskrit verses. Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, will deploy instructors to these villages to enhance local proficiency in the language, aiming to restore its historical significance and promote societal harmony.
