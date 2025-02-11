Haryana's Jungle Safari: A Boost for Tourism and Economy
The Haryana Government is planning the world's largest jungle safari in Gurugram. This initiative aims to enhance tourism, create local job opportunities, and promote environmental conservation. Minister Rao Narbir Singh has been visiting top wildlife centers to adopt the best practices for the Gurugram project.
The Haryana Government is set to revolutionize tourism with the announcement of the world's largest jungle safari in Gurugram. Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized that the project will offer world-class facilities to tourists.
In a bid to ensure top-notch execution, Singh has been visiting major wildlife centres globally, gathering insights on conservation efforts and visitor amenities. Together with project officials, he recently evaluated facilities at the Gorewada Wildlife Safari in Nagpur and the Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Jamnagar.
Claiming that the initiative will enhance local tourism, Singh predicted increased employment and economic benefits for the Aravalli region, along with raising awareness about biodiversity and environmental conservation.
