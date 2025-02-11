Left Menu

Haryana's Jungle Safari: A Boost for Tourism and Economy

This initiative aims to enhance tourism, create local job opportunities, and promote environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Government is set to revolutionize tourism with the announcement of the world's largest jungle safari in Gurugram. Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized that the project will offer world-class facilities to tourists.

In a bid to ensure top-notch execution, Singh has been visiting major wildlife centres globally, gathering insights on conservation efforts and visitor amenities. Together with project officials, he recently evaluated facilities at the Gorewada Wildlife Safari in Nagpur and the Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Jamnagar.

Claiming that the initiative will enhance local tourism, Singh predicted increased employment and economic benefits for the Aravalli region, along with raising awareness about biodiversity and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

