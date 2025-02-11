Street Renamed to Honor Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renaming of a city street in honor of late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Known as SPB, the beloved singer passed away in 2020 due to Covid-19. The road is now officially SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai, marking his contribution to music.
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has officially renamed a city street in honor of the revered singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. The unveiling took place on Tuesday, commemorating the iconic artist who passed away in September 2020.
Commonly referred to as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam gifted the world over 40,000 songs across multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. His passing was a significant loss to the music industry, as he died during treatment for Covid-19.
The decision by the M K Stalin-led DMK government to rename Kamdar Nagar Main Road to SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai is a tribute to this musical icon. At the unveiling ceremony, Stalin also visited the late singer's residence, where he paid floral tributes to a portrait of SPB. The ceremony was attended by family members and was marked by a sense of homage to the legendary musician.
