Left Menu

Street Renamed to Honor Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renaming of a city street in honor of late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Known as SPB, the beloved singer passed away in 2020 due to Covid-19. The road is now officially SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai, marking his contribution to music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:12 IST
Street Renamed to Honor Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has officially renamed a city street in honor of the revered singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. The unveiling took place on Tuesday, commemorating the iconic artist who passed away in September 2020.

Commonly referred to as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam gifted the world over 40,000 songs across multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. His passing was a significant loss to the music industry, as he died during treatment for Covid-19.

The decision by the M K Stalin-led DMK government to rename Kamdar Nagar Main Road to SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai is a tribute to this musical icon. At the unveiling ceremony, Stalin also visited the late singer's residence, where he paid floral tributes to a portrait of SPB. The ceremony was attended by family members and was marked by a sense of homage to the legendary musician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025