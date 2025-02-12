Left Menu

AI Alliances: Modi Engages Global Leaders in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President J.D. Vance, Estonian President Alar Karis, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Discussions focused on AI, bilateral relations, and technological opportunities. Celebrations included the birthday of Vance's son, Vivek.

Updated: 12-02-2025 00:04 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with US Vice President J.D. Vance, Estonian President Alar Karis, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

During the summit, Modi and Vance engaged in discussions about AI, with Vance praising Modi's stance that AI enhances productivity without replacing human beings. Modi also celebrated the birthday of Vance's son, Vivek, highlighting the personal rapport.

Modi's interactions at the summit reflected India's growing international ties, as he invited Estonian entities to explore opportunities under initiatives like Digital India. The prime minister further announced India's intention to host the next AI summit, showcasing a commitment to global cooperation on technology.

