President Droupadi Murmu's Celebratory Visit: Security Tightens in Jharkhand

President Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Jharkhand marks the celebration of BIT Mesra's platinum jubilee. The President landed in Ranchi around 4:45 pm on Friday and headed to Raj Bhavan for her stay.

The Jharkhand capital sees heightened security measures due to her visit. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended a warm welcome, highlighting the joy her presence brings.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari instructed officials to ensure a seamless visit. Necessary measures include uninterrupted power, coordinated arrangements, and strategic deployments across key locations. The President's participation in Saturday's event underscores BIT Mesra's 75 years of achievements.

