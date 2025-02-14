Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Celebratory Visit: Security Tightens in Jharkhand

President Droupadi Murmu visits Jharkhand for BIT Mesra's 75th anniversary. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar welcomed her. Security has been heightened in Ranchi. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari ensured all arrangements are per protocol. The President is set to attend the event on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:44 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's Celebratory Visit: Security Tightens in Jharkhand
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Jharkhand marks the celebration of BIT Mesra's platinum jubilee. The President landed in Ranchi around 4:45 pm on Friday and headed to Raj Bhavan for her stay.

The Jharkhand capital sees heightened security measures due to her visit. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended a warm welcome, highlighting the joy her presence brings.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari instructed officials to ensure a seamless visit. Necessary measures include uninterrupted power, coordinated arrangements, and strategic deployments across key locations. The President's participation in Saturday's event underscores BIT Mesra's 75 years of achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025