President Droupadi Murmu's Celebratory Visit: Security Tightens in Jharkhand
President Droupadi Murmu visits Jharkhand for BIT Mesra's 75th anniversary. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar welcomed her. Security has been heightened in Ranchi. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari ensured all arrangements are per protocol. The President is set to attend the event on Saturday.
President Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Jharkhand marks the celebration of BIT Mesra's platinum jubilee. The President landed in Ranchi around 4:45 pm on Friday and headed to Raj Bhavan for her stay.
The Jharkhand capital sees heightened security measures due to her visit. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended a warm welcome, highlighting the joy her presence brings.
Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari instructed officials to ensure a seamless visit. Necessary measures include uninterrupted power, coordinated arrangements, and strategic deployments across key locations. The President's participation in Saturday's event underscores BIT Mesra's 75 years of achievements.
