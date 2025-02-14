Left Menu

Call for Justice: Demand for Death Certificates in Kumbh Stampede

Desh Banchao Ganamanch urges the Uttar Pradesh government to issue death certificates for six West Bengal citizens who died in the Kumbh stampede. Criticizing the administration's lack of concern, they demand a probe into the incident and compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:59 IST
On Friday, Desh Banchao Ganamanch pressed the Uttar Pradesh government to issue death certificates for six West Bengal citizens who perished in the Kumbh stampede, criticizing the Yogi Adityanath government for alleged indifference and demanding a probe into the January 29 incident.

Purnendu Basu, a former West Bengal minister and Desh Banchao functionary, stated that according to the West Bengal government, six individuals died and six went missing during the stampede, but the Uttar Pradesh government has not updated their status. He suggests that this may be an attempt to keep the death toll under 30 and avoid compensating victims' families.

The tragic event at the Sangam area of Maha Kumbh claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 more as millions jostled for space on Mauni Amavasya. The forum demands death certificates, compensation for victim's families, and a high-level probe, voicing their protest against the administration's handling of the situation and its broader policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

