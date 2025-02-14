Maharashtra's Crackdown on Obscene Shows in Theatre

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has instructed his department to probe shows accused of promoting obscenity and selling tickets without Theater Inspection Board approval. The directive follows contentious comments by Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, in a digital program.

Police forces in Mumbai and Assam are investigating 'India's Got Latent', which recently gained notoriety after Allahbadia's offensive remarks about parents and sex. This issue has prompted swift action from Shelar's office.

In a meeting at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, Shelar addressed similar complaints regarding the Marathi show 'Kandepohe', and called for immediate investigations into these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)