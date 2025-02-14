Left Menu

YouTuber's AI-Edited Escort Video Sparks Controversy in Rajasthan

A video by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, claiming police escort for a music shoot, has stirred controversy in Rajasthan. Police say the video was edited using AI and was misleading. An investigation is underway, with legal action initiated against Yadav. Officials stress the police vehicle was on routine patrol.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:15 IST
In a twist of digital deception, a video by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, which purportedly shows him being escorted by the Rajasthan Police for a music video shoot, has been revealed to be an AI-assisted fabrication.

The video, now under forensic investigation, has led to legal actions against Yadav, as it was found that no official police escort was provided. Authorities confirm the police vehicle in question was on a routine patrol.

This controversy, involving claims of police escort and bypassing toll fees, has drawn attention to the use of AI in media, prompting calls for accountability and transparency in digital content creation.

