YouTuber's AI-Edited Escort Video Sparks Controversy in Rajasthan

In a twist of digital deception, a video by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, which purportedly shows him being escorted by the Rajasthan Police for a music video shoot, has been revealed to be an AI-assisted fabrication.

The video, now under forensic investigation, has led to legal actions against Yadav, as it was found that no official police escort was provided. Authorities confirm the police vehicle in question was on a routine patrol.

This controversy, involving claims of police escort and bypassing toll fees, has drawn attention to the use of AI in media, prompting calls for accountability and transparency in digital content creation.

