Pawan Kalyan Visits Palani's Sacred Shrine

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, where he performed a special puja. He expressed plans to improve connectivity by introducing bus and train services between Palani and Tirupati for easier access to these spiritual sites.

Updated: 14-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:28 IST
Pawan Kalyan, the actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, made a noteworthy visit to the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Received warmly by temple officials, Kalyan performed a special puja at the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Muruga.

Upon exiting the temple, Kalyan shared with reporters his prayers for the wellbeing of the nation, Tamil Nadu, and its citizens. The Deputy Chief Minister's visit was marked by his commitment to enhancing connectivity between spiritual destinations.

Kalyan announced plans to introduce a bus service between Palani and Tirupati, and he also expressed intentions to advocate for the introduction of a train service to link these significant pilgrimage locations. His efforts aim to facilitate easier travel for devotees across these sacred sites.

