Telangana's Tourism Transformation: A Call for Innovation

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges officials to revamp the state's tourism with innovative strategies to boost income and create jobs, focusing on underdeveloped areas and offering incentives to investors. Measures include boat houses, destination weddings, temple tourism, and tiger safaris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to revolutionize Telangana's tourism sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon officials to embrace innovative strategies. The newly proposed initiatives aim not only to enhance revenue but also to provide ample employment opportunities for the local youth.

During a recent review meeting, Reddy highlighted the state's untapped potential, noting that it houses numerous attractive destinations. The chief minister attributed the sector's limited growth to a historical lack of focus and innovative thinking, urging a strategic shift to exploit these assets optimally.

Reddy announced incentives for investments in semi-urban and rural tourism ventures. Among the proposed attractions are boat houses in Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters, destination weddings, temple tourism, and tiger safaris, setting ambitious goals to propel the state into a top-tier tourist hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

