Balu Forge Drives Forward with Precision and Growth: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. reported significant growth in Q3 FY26, with a 36.0% increase in EBITDA and a 36.8% rise in PAT YoY. The company's strategic advancements, including new precision machining and artillery shell facilities, have strengthened its position in critical sectors like defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL) has recorded an impressive third quarter in FY26, witnessing substantial growth across key financial metrics. The company announced a 36.0% rise in EBITDA, reaching Rs. 2,396 million, along with a PAT increase of 36.8% compared to the previous year. The strong performance reflects sustained demand and strategic operational enhancements.

The company's latest achievements include the operationalization of advanced precision machining and artillery shell production facilities, positioning BFIL for continued growth. With these additions, Balu Forge aims to strengthen its role in the defense sector, emphasizing its commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These developments have earned BFIL a place in the NATO Supply Chain, underscoring global recognition of its quality standards.

Founded by Mr. Prehlad Singh Chandock, Balu Forge boasts extensive capabilities in precision engineering, offering products across diverse industries. Strategic initiatives continue to drive innovation and global partnerships, with a focus on defense production and sustainable growth, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of industry developments.



