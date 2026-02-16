Left Menu

Navigating Future Growth: A Convergence of Ideas at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026

Day 2 of the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026 focused on global and Indian growth amid disruptions. Discussions tackled digital revolutions, urban development, AI's transformative impacts, and ease of doing business. Keynote speakers explored India's digital divide and urban growth, emphasizing predictive governance, digital infrastructure, and human-centric innovation.

Updated: 16-02-2026 17:16 IST
On the second day of the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, industry leaders and policymakers gathered to demystify impending transformation in digital and urban landscapes. The session began with insights from Y Rama Rao of Spark Capital, followed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, who discussed India's digital infrastructure ambitions.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia highlighted India's digital revolution, emphasizing its swift 5G rollout and leadership in 6G standards. Discussions on the East of Doing Business 3.0 provided insights into Maharashtra's trillion-dollar vision facilitated by seamless regulatory reforms.

Urban expansion themes took center stage with predictions on global urban population shifts. AI and technological innovation were explored with emphasis on maintaining human judgment in AI applications. Actor Abhishek Bachchan concluded with perspectives on authentic branding in India's innovation landscape.

