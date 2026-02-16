Motilal Oswal Raises Historic ₹8,500 Crore for Growth Capital
Motilal Oswal Alternate raised ₹8,500 crore from private equity investors, surpassing its target. The fund, aimed at growth capital, witnessed global and domestic interest. 20% of the funds are already deployed, focusing on consumer, healthcare, financial services, and niche manufacturing sectors, avoiding hospitals and fintech.
Motilal Oswal Alternate has announced the successful raising of ₹8,500 crore from private equity investors, significantly exceeding its initial target of ₹6,500 crore. These funds are set to be deployed as growth capital across various companies within a 7-8 year cycle.
The fund's final close was marked in February 2026, making it the largest in the firm's private equity history. Leading global investors like IFC and Adams Street Partners participated, alongside domestic banks, insurers, and family offices.
With investments ranging from $40-100 million in up to 14 companies, the fund primarily targets consumer, healthcare, financial services, and niche manufacturing. Notably, institutions like hospitals and fintechs are being avoided, with a focus on profit-making enterprises.
