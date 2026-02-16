Left Menu

Pressure and Growth: Nepal Cricket's Path to Progress

Nepal coach Nick Pothas stresses the need for added pressure on players to improve cricket standards. After a strong World Cup start, Nepal aims to rectify recent performance dips. Structural improvements and high-level exposure are urged for progress. Scotland vs. Nepal match marks an opportunity for growth.

Updated: 16-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:53 IST
Nepal cricket coach Nick Pothas has called for more pressure on players to facilitate tangible improvements in performance. Following a promising start in the T20 World Cup, Nepal's performance declined in subsequent games against Italy and the West Indies.

Pothas pointed out the need for better learning speeds and avoiding repeated errors as the team prepares for their final World Cup match against Scotland. He emphasized that infrastructure development is crucial to elevating Nepal's cricket standards.

Exposure to diverse conditions has challenged Nepal's team, causing setbacks. Meanwhile, former New Zealand player Tom Bruce argued for Associate nations playing more games against top-tier teams to enhance competitive experience and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

