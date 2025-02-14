Culture Clash: Valentine’s Day Sparks Debate in Kolkata

In Kolkata, Valentine's Day celebrations have ignited a cultural row following the emergence of an advisory on social media that outlines what couples should and should not do in public spaces. The advisory, attributed to Hindu groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has triggered a fierce debate.

The VHP has denied any association with the advisory, while Bajrang Dal remains vague about its involvement. Both groups, however, criticize Valentine's Day as alien to Indian culture. The advisory warns couples against inappropriate public gestures, threatening parental notification and arranged marriages as consequences.

Despite the controversy, Kolkata's eateries and shopping destinations enjoyed high patronage with special offerings for the day. Meanwhile, prominent voices, including poet Subodh Sarkar, have decried the advisory as fanatical, asserting Kolkata's cultural independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)